Russian Army Makes Unsuccessful Attempts To Assault In Six Directions

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 45 attacks of the Russian army. The defenders inflicted manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, exhausting it along the entire front line.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Tuesday, October 31, published on Facebook .

A total of 59 combat engagements took place at the front during the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues in Melitopol direction. Defenders continue to carry out offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation launched a total of 17 strikes on the invaders: one – on a command post, two – on anti-aircraft missile systems, and the rest – on personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed two enemy combat drones.

Missile units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three enemy radar stations, eight artillery systems and a personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster.

During the day, the Russian invaders launched seven missile strikes, 65 airstrikes, 31 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated settlements.

According to the General Staff report, the enemy used four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles to attack Ukraine today. The invaders once again targeted civilian infrastructure.

As a result of enemy attacks, private houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged. Civilians were injured.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the Russian Federation maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, fires on populated settlements from its territory and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

More than 30 settlements came under enemy mortar and artillery fire, including Hremyach, Karpovychi, Bleshnia in Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Obody, Pokrovka, Popivka in Sumy region; Udy, Veterynarne, Hatyshche in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region; Nadiya in Luhansk region. The defense forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.

Russian airstrikes were recorded in the areas of Pishchane, Novoserhiivka, Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv region. Fifteen settlements, including Kamyanka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region, were hit with enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In Lyman direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions but struck from the air the areas of Serebrianske forestry, Verkhniokamyanske and Spirne in Donetsk region.

More than 15 settlements were hit with enemy mortars and artillery, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamyanske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka and conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Pivdenne, Donetsk region.

More than 25 settlements, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Druzhba in Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Avdiivka direction, the Russian army, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Avdiivka, Keramik, Sieverne, Pervomayske, and Stepove in Donetsk region. Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 enemy attacks.

The invaders launched an airstrike in the area of Lastochkine in Donetsk region. About 20 settlements were shelled with artillery and mortars, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne in Donetsk region.

In Marinka direction, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks.

The Russian military launched an airstrike near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. The invaders attacked with artillery and mortars nearly 10 settlements, including Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka in Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar strikes were launched on more than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position near Robotyne. The invaders hit more than 20 settlements with artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Poltavka, Huliaypole, Novodanylivka, Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kherson direction, Russian aviation struck the areas of Mykilske, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Sadove, Tiahynka, Lvove in Kherson region.

Kherson, Veletenske, Poniativka in Kherson region; Dmytrivka and Yaselka in Mykolaiv region were hit with enemy artillery.