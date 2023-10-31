Turkmenistan To Hold Investment Forum Involving UK, Germany And French Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Turkmenistan plans to hold a number of investment forums with the
participation of entrepreneurs from UK, Germany and France,
Trend reports.
This was stated by Guvanch Agadzhanov, Chairman of
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern, at a news conference
concluding the 28th International Conference and Exhibition 'Oil
and Gas of Turkmenistan-2023' (OGT-2023).
According to him, the Turkmen-German and Turkmen-UK investment
forums are planned to be held before the end of this year, with one
of these events perhaps taking place as early as November.
He stated that Turkmenistan aims to host a visiting investment
forum in Paris in 2024, as well as a scientific and environmental
conference in the new administrative center of the Ahal region,
Arkadag, next summer.
Furthermore, Agadzhanov added that the traditional International
Conference and Exhibition 'Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan' is
scheduled for October 2024 in Ashgabat.
Meanwhile, the planned events emphasize Turkmenistan's desire to
strengthen international ties and expand cooperation with European
business, which reflects the country's strategy to attract foreign
investment and technology for the development of key sectors of the
economy, including the oil and gas industry.
