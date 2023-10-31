               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan Plans To Provide Financial Aid To Gaza Strip


10/31/2023 3:09:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced Uzbekistan's plans to allocate $1.5 million to the UN Middle East Agency to provide assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

"We sincerely sympathize and express our condolences to all the families of the victims from the Palestinian and Israeli sides. We express firm solidarity with the people of Palestine and support their right to establish their independent state in accordance with previously adopted resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council," the president stated.

Mirziyoyev said further escalation of violence is fraught with large-scale destabilization of the international situation, involving new forces in armed confrontation.

“All this can lead to unpredictable, tragic consequences that go far beyond the Middle East region. That is why we call on both sides for an immediate humanitarian truce and cessation of hostilities, a peaceful resolution of the conflict," the president added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107348112

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search