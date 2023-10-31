Uzbekistan Plans To Provide Financial Aid To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 31. President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced Uzbekistan's plans to allocate $1.5
million to the UN Middle East Agency to provide assistance to
residents of the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.
"We sincerely sympathize and express our condolences to all the
families of the victims from the Palestinian and Israeli sides. We
express firm solidarity with the people of Palestine and support
their right to establish their independent state in accordance with
previously adopted resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN
Security Council," the president stated.
Mirziyoyev said further escalation of violence is fraught with
large-scale destabilization of the international situation,
involving new forces in armed confrontation.
“All this can lead to unpredictable, tragic consequences that go
far beyond the Middle East region. That is why we call on both
sides for an immediate humanitarian truce and cessation of
hostilities, a peaceful resolution of the conflict," the president
added.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
