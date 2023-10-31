President Of Kyrgyzstan Replaces Mayor Of Bishkek

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. President of
Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has decided to replace the Mayor of
Bishkek, Trend reports.
According to the President's press service, a decree signed by
Sadyr Japarov has appointed Aybek Junushaliev as the new mayor.
Aybek Junushaliev was once the mayor of the capital city. From
August 26, 2021 to February 24, 2022, he was in charge for six
months. Emilbek Abdykadyrov succeeded him as mayor, although he was
released of his duties today owing to a new employment.
Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan's President announced many nominations
today. Among them is Askat Alagozov, who has been appointed as the
President of Kyrgyzstan's Press Secretary, and Erbol Sultanbaev,
who has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Belarus.
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107348111
