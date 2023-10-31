Turkmenistan Hosts OSCE And Central Asian Countries Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Turkmenistan hosts for the first time the 'Forum of the OSCE Secretary General and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia Countries', Trend reports.

The forum is attended by Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Schmid, Turkmenistan's FM Rashid Meredov, as well as Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan - Murat Nurtleu, Tajikistan - Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Uzbekistan - Bakhtiyor Saidov and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of security of regional borders, cooperation in the field of transport, communications and joint actions in the face of climate change, as well as reviewed the OSCE budget and other topical issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Rashid Meredov noted that this event is a unique opportunity to find solutions to issues of security, stability and sustainability of the region.

At the same time, representatives of other Central Asian countries participating in the meeting also outlined the positions of their countries regarding the agenda of the forum.

In turn, the OSCE Secretary General, speaking at the event, stressed the importance of joint work to ensure the security of the region.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the OSCE and Turkmenistan embodies the desire to strengthen dialogue and partnership in various fields, including political, economic and humanitarian aspects. Both sides are actively discussing the prospects for joint work, striving for joint initiatives that would contribute to strengthening stability, security and development in the region.

