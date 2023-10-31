Turkmenistan Hosts OSCE And Central Asian Countries Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Turkmenistan
hosts for the first time the 'Forum of the OSCE Secretary General
and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia Countries',
Trend reports.
The forum is attended by Organization for Security and
Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Schmid,
Turkmenistan's FM Rashid Meredov, as well as Foreign Ministers of
Kazakhstan - Murat Nurtleu, Tajikistan - Sirojiddin Muhriddin,
Uzbekistan - Bakhtiyor Saidov and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to
Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of security of
regional borders, cooperation in the field of transport,
communications and joint actions in the face of climate change, as
well as reviewed the OSCE budget and other topical issues.
Speaking at the meeting, Rashid Meredov noted that this event is
a unique opportunity to find solutions to issues of security,
stability and sustainability of the region.
At the same time, representatives of other Central Asian
countries participating in the meeting also outlined the positions
of their countries regarding the agenda of the forum.
In turn, the OSCE Secretary General, speaking at the event,
stressed the importance of joint work to ensure the security of the
region.
Meanwhile, cooperation between the OSCE and Turkmenistan
embodies the desire to strengthen dialogue and partnership in
various fields, including political, economic and humanitarian
aspects. Both sides are actively discussing the prospects for joint
work, striving for joint initiatives that would contribute to
strengthening stability, security and development in the
region.
