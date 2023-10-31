Azerbaijan Continues Repatriating Its Citizens From Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A total
of 11 Azerbaijani citizens (nine children and two women held in
camps in Syria), as a result of the phased and coordinated measures
taken by the government of Azerbaijan in accordance with the
provisions of the "Rules for the repatriation and rehabilitation of
minor citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are in difficult
life situations abroad" approved by the decree of the President of
Azerbaijan on October 28, 2023, were repatriated to the country on
October 31, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.
“First of all, the whereabouts, identity and belonging
of the repatriates to the citizenship of Azerbaijan were
established, their passage to the territory of Türkiye was
ensured,” said the ministry.
Representatives of the relevant state structures
responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq
and Syria were sent to Türkiye, where an initial medical and
psychological examination of the repatriates was conducted. The
Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye carried out appropriate coordination
work, Azerbaijani citizens were provided with certificates of
return to Azerbaijan and flight tickets.
These citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan on
October 31, 2023.
The Azerbaijani government will continue taking the
necessary measures to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens who have
become victims of armed conflicts on the territory of foreign
countries.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107348108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.