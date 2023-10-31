Azerbaijan Continues Repatriating Its Citizens From Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A total of 11 Azerbaijani citizens (nine children and two women held in camps in Syria), as a result of the phased and coordinated measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan in accordance with the provisions of the "Rules for the repatriation and rehabilitation of minor citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are in difficult life situations abroad" approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan on October 28, 2023, were repatriated to the country on October 31, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

“First of all, the whereabouts, identity and belonging of the repatriates to the citizenship of Azerbaijan were established, their passage to the territory of Türkiye was ensured,” said the ministry.

Representatives of the relevant state structures responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria were sent to Türkiye, where an initial medical and psychological examination of the repatriates was conducted. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye carried out appropriate coordination work, Azerbaijani citizens were provided with certificates of return to Azerbaijan and flight tickets.

These citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan on October 31, 2023.

The Azerbaijani government will continue taking the necessary measures to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens who have become victims of armed conflicts on the territory of foreign countries.

