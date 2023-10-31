Azerbaijan, World Bank Discuss Prospects For Co-Op On Decarbonization (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. President of the
State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan
Najaf met with the World Bank Regional Director for Energy and
Infrastructure in Europe and Central Asia Charles Cormier on
October 31, 2023, Trend reports.
The sides expressed satisfaction with the long-term fruitful
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, stressed the
importance of strategic projects in the energy sector, including
the Southern Gas Corridor, from the point of view of the economic
development of the region and the energy security of Europe.
In addition, during the meeting, SOCAR's long-term goals were
discussed, and it was noted that the energy transition was
identified as a priority direction.
Moreover, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the
fields of oil and gas production, renewable energy sources,
decarbonization and digitalization, and exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
