Azerbaijan, World Bank Discuss Prospects For Co-Op On Decarbonization (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with the World Bank Regional Director for Energy and Infrastructure in Europe and Central Asia Charles Cormier on October 31, 2023, Trend reports.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the long-term fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, stressed the importance of strategic projects in the energy sector, including the Southern Gas Corridor, from the point of view of the economic development of the region and the energy security of Europe.

In addition, during the meeting, SOCAR's long-term goals were discussed, and it was noted that the energy transition was identified as a priority direction.

Moreover, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of oil and gas production, renewable energy sources, decarbonization and digitalization, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

