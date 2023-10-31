Rafah Checkpoint To Accept Wounded From Gaza Strip From November 1

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Rafah
checkpoint on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will open
on November 1, Trend reports.
According to the information, the Rafah checkpoint will be open
to receive a certain number of wounded and seriously ill
Palestinians.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
