Rafah Checkpoint To Accept Wounded From Gaza Strip From November 1


10/31/2023 3:09:45 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Rafah checkpoint on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will open on November 1, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Rafah checkpoint will be open to receive a certain number of wounded and seriously ill Palestinians.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

