Israeli Army Kills One Of Hamas Commanders

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. One of the Hamas
commanders was eliminated in the city of Jebaliya in the north of
the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces
said, Trend reports.
According to information, the commander of the central Hamas
battalion Ibrahim Biarini was eliminated.
It is also reported that Israeli units have taken a Hamas
military facility in Jebaliya, which contains tunnel exits and
missile launch batteries.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
