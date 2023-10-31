Smart Accountants Announces A Free Live Webinar On Compliance Auditing Certificate Or Way Of Working?

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) This webinar entails how Compliance Auditing is way more than just a part of a company's adherence to laws and how it is not merely a certificate that businesses need to avoid legal pitfalls!



With a dynamic business landscape, robust Compliance Auditing is what makes a company thrive, while minimizing the chances of any legalities. However, today, Compliance Auditing is way beyond this. From helping firms take hold of various internal aspects that directly or indirectly affect them to indubitably transforming business patterns, it is the backbone of any firm's morality.



The webinar will explain the ways you can manage security, safeguard your operational methods, and protect data and other benefits and intricacies related to Compliance Auditing.



In this insightful webinar, we will discuss the following:



1.Why compliance audits are more than just mere certificates?

2.The essence of compliance auditing and its significance.

3.Ways to effectively pinpoint vulnerabilities and inadequacies within data protection and technical controls to fortify cybersecurity and data integrity.

4.Internal compliance Audits vs. External Compliance Audits- A sneak peek

5.Brief comprehension of the diverse compliance standards such as ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, and the Data Protection Act, and how they align with your organizational requirements.

6.Tangible benefits of data protection and GDPR compliance, emphasizing enhanced customer trust, data security, and legal adherence.

7.The criticality of conducting comprehensive risk assessments within your organization, the identification of assets that are pivotal to business continuity and operational success.



Get ready to witness and learn the subtleties and other aspects of Compliance Auditing at this exclusive webinar scheduled for Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, at IST (4:30- 5:30 pm).



Who Should Attend?



1.Indian IT firms who are outsourcing in the USA

2.Outsourcing companies



Your Speakers



1. Harsh Kashiparekh- Founder & CEO, Securis360



With an impressive background, Harsh is an accomplished Founder and CEO with a great professional career. He has a dual degree in Accounting and Computer Science from the University of California, San Diego.



2. Harshil Trivedi- Director, Audit & Assurance, Smart Accountants



An acclaimed Chartered Accountant and Certified Public Accountant, Harshil possesses 13 years of inexplicable experience with renowned firms around the world. He is an expert in Audit and Assurance.



3. Nisarg Trivedi- Co-Founder $ CTO, Securis360



Having more than 8 years of cybersecurity experience, Nisarg is skilled in VAPT testing, Secure Endpoint Review, Application Security, and much more. He is adept at cybersecurity maturity assessment and has conducted several user awareness sessions over time.



During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To register for the webinar, visit: the Company



With more than 10 years of experience, Smart Accountants is a stalwart in providing impeccable service to clients by addressing their audit, tax, advisory, and consulting needs.



The company is a leading accounting firm with deep industry expertise in finance and accounting services aimed to aid mid-to-large-sized organizations across all 50 states in the USA.



Smart Accountants encompasses a team of passionate individuals dedicated to delivering value-based experience while fostering lasting relationships based on trust. We believe in 'Driving Values through Expertise & Innovation in the Accounting Industry.'

