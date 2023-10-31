L&T Technology Services Accelerates Transition To Smart Vehicles With Generative AI On AWS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 31, 2023: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global digital engineering and research and development (R&D) services company based in India, today announced that it is leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help global automotive manufacturers accelerate the transition towards Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) using generative artificial intelligence (AI).



SDVs rely heavily on software to control and manage their operations, including performance and comfort, using sensors and computer systems to make driving safer and more efficient. These digitally enabled vehicles can help drive significant improvements to safety, security, entertainment, and convenience with software updates over-the-air (OTA) from the cloud, allowing drivers to receive continued value from their vehicle, even after purchase. Leveraging AWS, the world\'s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, LTTS helps vehicle manufacturers worldwide accelerate the development of next-generation SDVs with tailored safety and security solutions covering digital cockpit, connected services, and autonomous driving. LTTS has accelerated the time to launch new products by 25% with virtual work benches on AWS to develop and test new software for vehicle electronic control units (ECUs), which control a car\'s operation.



To help vehicle manufacturers worldwide accelerate SDV development, LTTS uses Amazon CodeWhisperer as the preferred development environment for engineering teams. Providing AI-powered code recommendations in real-time, Amazon CodeWhisperer helps LTTS\' engineers rapidly develop smart applications like driver warnings, automated braking, and steering functions designed to improve a vehicle\'s performance on the road. This will allow fleet managers, maintenance staff, and other stakeholders to interact with and access details of the car via large language models (LLMs) built on AWS.



LTTS is also using Amazon Bedrock-a fully managed service for accessing an array of leading foundation models and building and scaling generative AI applications-to implement cloud-based vehicle test automation and reuse already proven, good quality, safety compliance code, to further reduce the time to develop new software applications. With AWS IoT FleetWise, a service that makes it easier for automotive companies collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near real-time, LTTS can improve vehicle quality, safety, and autonomy.



To provide employees with digital skills to accelerate innovation, LTTS embarked on an ambitious training program with AWS. The company\'s Global Engineering Academy helps in continuous skilling for staff, including generative AI workshops with AWS. By March 2024, the academy will train 1,000 engineers globally on vital cloud skills and applications, including Amazon CodeWhisperer, helping them to develop SDV software and applications faster.



\"Generative AI is ushering in a new era of possibilities for the automotive industry, and with AWS cloud services we are able to innovate rapidly to help our customers improve mobility,\" said Alind Saxena, President, Sales and Whole Time Director at LTTS. \"As we embrace the power of AI and cloud computing, we\'re not just innovating - we\'re revolutionizing how we drive. To fuel this transformation, we\'re committed to training 1,000 engineers on generative AI with AWS by March 2024, ensuring that the future of mobility is shaped by the brightest minds and the most cutting-edge technology.\"



\"As India\'s automotive sector races towards modernization, cloud technologies including artificial intelligence are the engine propelling a future of smart, connected vehicles,\" said Vaishali Kasture, Director (Commercial Sales) of AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services India Pvt. Ltd. \"We\'re thrilled to help innovators like LTTS harness the full potential of cloud and generative AI to drive innovation in the industry with a digitally-skilled workforce. Together, we\'re not just building cars - we\'re building experiences, driving efficiency, and creating a smarter tomorrow.\"





About L&T Technology Services Ltd



L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world\'s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,800 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 102 innovation labs as of September 30, 2023.





About Amazon Web Services India Private Limited



Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS India) undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India.

