A1qa Celebrates 15,000+ Linkedin Followers: Elevating QA And Shaping The QA Community

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) a1qa is excited to unveil a milestone, having surpassed 15,000 followers on LinkedIn! This is a testament to the high-quality content they produce, unwavering support of their followers, and the commited efforts of their team.



Beyond the numbers, this mark represents a thriving network of enthusiasts who share their vision and dedication to QA and IT industry proficiency.



a1qa's mission is crystal clear. They aim to raise QA above the level. Sharing insights, knowledge, and thought leadership articles empowers QA professionals and industry leaders to stay ahead in their fields.



But this isn't the end; it's just the beginning. a1qa LinkedIn community is not stopping at 15,000 followers; More valuable tips and expertise are awaiting their supporters, helping them find the right solution to their QA issues.



Alina Karachun, Account director at a1qa, shared her thoughts on this achievement,



"This milestone underscores our collective dedication to quality assurance. We're not just reaching numbers; we're reaching out to specialists who, like us, realize the significance of QA. At a1qa, we are committed to bringing QA to new heights, and our followers are one of the factors that makes this ambition possible, as by sharing content, we inform, inspire, and engage with our followers creating space for like-minded individuals."



About a1qa



With two decades of expertise in the realm of quality assurance, a1qa collaborates with a diverse array of international clientele spanning industries such as healthcare, telecommunications, IT, software development, and beyond. Our dedicated team of 1,100+ QA specialists has not only achieved the successful execution of over 1,500 projects but has also been instrumental in aiding 800+ clients in expediting their journey to market, expanding their market influence, and enhancing their competitive edge. a1qa's quality management system stands as a testament to excellence, certified under ISO 9001:2015 standards.



Contact:



United Kingdom:



3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX



+44 204 525 7620







United States:



3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235



+1 720 207 5122















Check out more information about a1qa on the website.

Company :-a1qa

User :- a1qa software testing company

Email :-

Phone :-+1 720 207 5122

Mobile:- +1 720 207 5122

Url :- a1qa