AVTODOM Group Will Present An Exclusive Motorcycle KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The limited-edition model of the KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO motorcycle will be available for purchase at KTM AVTODOM dealerships in the near future.



KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is a modification of the latest KTM 300 EXC model. It is designed for the most difficult races. 300cc two-stroke engine cm and power 49 hp. provides maximum torque. The frame with increased longitudinal rigidity regulates loads and guarantees stability at high speeds.



There are two suspensions with manual compression damper adjustment on the KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO. When creating them, PDS technology with a new shock absorber design was used. This simplifies motorcycle maintenance and allows the rider to adjust the settings to any speed in a second.



The bright, powerful and handling KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO will soon appear in KTM AVTODOM dealerships. Recognizable bright design in the signature KTM orange color is another feature of the model. This motorcycle is suitable for those who love speed, drive and want to quickly cope with any off-road obstacles.



“The KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is equipped with advanced technology and innovative features. It's ideal for professional racers and experienced amateurs. Motorcyclists can overcome any obstacles and conquer the most difficult tracks on the new model”, - Dmitry Smolyakov, Head of the distribution department of KTM AVTODOM, commented.



KTM motorcycles have been produced since 1953. On-road and off-road models are presented in the assortment. The brand has been represented in Russia since 2007. Each model is tested in real conditions and in competitions.



AVTODOM became the exclusive distributor of KTM in Russia in 2020. The company is expanding its network of dealers in the regions and attracting companies with successful experience working with motorcycles.



Company :-AVTODOM

User :- Anna Utkina

Email :

Phone :-89163533764

Mobile:- 89163533764

Url :-