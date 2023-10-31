Fortune Rice Partners With Arya.Ag To Elevate Crop Management Through Satellite Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 31, 2023: Arya, India's largest & only profitable grain platform, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Fortune Rice Limited aimed at advancing crop monitoring capabilities for the agricultural industry. This collaboration will leverage Arya's cutting-edge satellite surveillance product, combined with Fortune Rice's expertise in agriculture, to enhance the monitoring and growth of paddy crops.



As part of this collaboration, Fortune Rice Limited will provide details of 2000 acres of farmland under monitoring. Arya will provide comprehensive insights into crop health and growth patterns, empowering farmers, and agribusinesses with data-driven decision-making tools.



One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the integration of Arya's Artificial Intelligence and satellite surveillance solutions to enable access to rich datasets, detailed maps, and a secure application programming interface (API) designed to streamline data retrieval. This will facilitate real-time monitoring and analysis of their subscribed districts, villages and blocks, ensuring a deeper understanding of crop performance. This will enable early detection of anomalies in the monitored farmland and the required active measures in irrigation fertilisation and pest control to increase the operational efficiency and increased yield of the crop. Furthermore, this will be done through an user-friendly mobile.



"We are excited about our collaboration with Fortune Rice, which represents a significant step towards optimizing crop management," said Anand Chandra, Co-founder and Executive Director of Arya. "Together, we will transform the way farmers and agribusinesses monitor and manage their crops, ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural practices."



Jai Kumar Gupta, Executive Director at Fortune Rice Limited, stated, "We are delighted about our collaboration with Arya which represents a big step towards modernizing agriculture. Through this collaboration, we will be able to monitor and improve the performance of our paddy crops by utilizing cutting-edge technologies. We hope to promote sustainable agriculture, assure food security and provide farmers with useful data-driven insights.



Fortune Rice's commitment to harnessing innovative technology aligns perfectly with Arya's mission to revolutionize agriculture through data-driven solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey toward a more sustainable and productive agricultural sector.





ABOUT ARYA



Arya, Indias largest and fastest-growing integrated grain commerce that eliminates the trust deficit in the grain commerce value chain through its disruptive integrated PAN India platform that delivers value to all stakeholders by enabling access to high-quality produce, products, and services. Powered by an exponentially growing layer of visibility and control currently stretching across 425 districts in 21 states, 11,000 warehouses and USD 2.5 billion of grain, Arya offers the assurance of quality supply to buyers and on-time fair payment for their produce and allied services to sellers. It seamlessly embeds finance to maximise value for both sellers and buyers, and the platform facilitates over USD 700 Mn of finance annually.





ABOUT FORTUNE RICE LIMITED



Fortune Rice Limited, a company, a leading manufacturer and exporter of rice since 2005 where excellence and innovation converge seamlessly. Company expertise lies in supplying both basmati and non-basmati rice, with a specialization in the production of high-quality rice varieties. Over the years, Fortune Rice has earned a stellar reputation across the country, establishing itself as a trusted name in the industry.



In recent times, company have dedicated to producing paddy in deep association with farmers at ground level that complies with the stringent international food safety standards of the European Union (EU) & U.S. countries etc. This exclusive focus has allowed us to ensure that company products meet the highest levels of quality and safety for discerning customers.





