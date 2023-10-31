GCC Housing Affairs Ministers Convene For 21St Meeting In Muscat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Gulf Countries' Ministers of Housing Affairs convened for the 21st meeting at Omani capital of Muscat, on Tuesday.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General, Jassim Al- Al-Budaiwi, highlighted the role of housing ministers' committee saying that it contributes significantly to cooperation and coordination between member states, mentioned the secretariat via statement.

He explained that the meeting's agenda encompasses a host of vital issues that could strengthen joint gulf housing work.

Al-Budaiwi appreciated the role of Gulf leadership for their efforts and determination on bettering housing affairs.

A discussion panel on residential strategies was held after the meeting on sideline of first gulf housing conference, and the first gulf housing week. (end)

