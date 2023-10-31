Kuwait Amir Congratulates Mps On Committee's Membership

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday cables of congratulations to members of parliament who won memberships of committees. His Highness wished all of them further success in serving Kuwait. (end) ahm

