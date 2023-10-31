Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mps On Committee's Membership

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday cables of congratulations to members of parliament who won memberships of committees. His Highness wished them further success in serving Kuwait. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.