Israeli Occupation Massacres Palestinians In Jabalia Camp North Of Gaza Strip

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation committed yet another massacre in Gaza Strip, slaughtering tens of Palestinian families in Jabalia camp leaving hundreds dead and injured, reported local health authorities on Tuesday. Spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qedrah stated that preliminary reports show that hundreds were killed or injured while others remain missing beneath the rubble. Eyewitnesses told KUNA that Israeli occupation fighter jets bombed the camp and destroyed around populated 20 homes. Emergency responders are working to transport wounded to the Indonesian hospital, north of Gaza Strip. (end) wab

