Lavrov: Russia Warns Against Expanding The Conflict In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Russian Federation rejects expanding the conflict in the Middle East towards Syria or other countries in the region, said Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv Tuesday.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry noted that Lavrov emphasized his country's position during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Miqdad.

The statement also noted that Lavrov stressed that his country rejected the Israeli air strikes against Syria.

The Russian and Syrian sides pointed out the danger of attempts by external powers to turn the Middle East into a region for "settling geopolitical scores".

Further, the statement stressed the need to immediately stop the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, find solutions to the humanitarian problems left by the conflict, and move to discussing ways to achieve a long-term settlement by political and diplomatic means on the basis of the well-known rule of international legitimacy. (end)

