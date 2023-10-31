EU Foreign Policy Chief Makes High-Level Contacts On Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell had a series of high-level contacts on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the ongoing escalation in Gaza.

According to a statement released by his office today, Borell contacted with key partners in the region, including the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, and of Egypt, Sameh Shukry, and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha.

He debriefed his interlocutors on the discussions at the EU summit last week, recalling the urgency for humanitarian access and humanitarian pauses to allow for vital supplies to reach those in need and the need to avoid regional spill-over.

Borrell underlined the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times, in line with International Humanitarian Law and called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages without any preconditions.

The situation in the West Bank was also addressed. Borrell expressed great concern over attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, which he firmly condemned.

With his Egyptian, Jordanian, and Saudi counterparts, the High Representative discussed the urgent need to restore the political horizon and relaunch the peace process, and to achieve a permanent sustainable settlement to this conflict, based on the two-state solution, in order to prevent such tragedies from recurring again.

In his exchange with the Secretary-General of the OIC, Borrell insisted on the need to avoid further alienation and polarization, and to foster mutual respect and religious tolerance, condemning recent Quran's burning episodes, as well as attacks against Jewish establishments.

The EU is and will remain actively engaged with all its partners in order to reach a just and lasting peace between Israel, Palestine and in the region, added the statement. (end)

