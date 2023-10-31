Palestine Condemns Strongly Israeli's Massacre In Jabalia Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates deplored, in the strongest terms, the new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation in Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip Tuesday.

The Ministry said in a statement that the occupation committed the massacre after destroying a complete densely populated complex, resulting in the killing and wounding of 400 people, including children and women.

The massacre has been committed in full sight of the world under the pretext of self-defense, it added.

Israel's aircraft ruined a complete neighborhood in Jabalia after bombing it by missiles. (end)

