Protesters Interrupt US Congressional Hearing In Support Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, but was interrupted repeatedly by protesters denouncing American officials for backing what they described as genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The two top advisers asked US lawmakers to provide billions more dollars to the Israel occupation at the hearing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Biden's request for USD 106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security.

Biden's support for the Israeli occupation, which already receives USD 3.8 billion in annual US military assistance, has drawn criticism amid international appeals for Gaza civilians to be protected.

Early this week, Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip as it strikes back at what they described as Hamas militants.

Palestinian authorities say Israel's "total siege" of Gaza has killed more than 8,300 people, thousands of them children, and left a dire need for fuel, food and clean water.

The US is witnessing a growing wave of protests in solidarity with Gaza and rejection to crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces. (end)

asj







MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107348077