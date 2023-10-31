Kuwait Parliament To Hold Special Session Wed. To Discuss Situation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly will hold a special session tomorrow Wednesday to discuss Israeli occupation forces brutal violations in the Gaza Strip. The National Assembly Speaker, Ahmad Al-Saadoun, had previously sent an invitation to attend the special session based on Article (72) of the internal regulations of the National Assembly. (end) ae

