Kuwait Parliament To Hold Special Session Wed. To Discuss Situation In Gaza


10/31/2023 3:05:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly will hold a special session tomorrow Wednesday to discuss Israeli occupation forces brutal violations in the Gaza Strip.
The National Assembly Speaker, Ahmad Al-Saadoun, had previously sent an invitation to attend the special session based on Article (72) of the internal regulations of the National Assembly. (end)
