Palestinian Presidency Decries Israeli Massacre In Gaza's Jabalia Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- The Palestinian presidency reaffirmed that "the international community needs to take a serious stand against the Israeli aggression and massacres against our people in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Jerusalem." The most recent massacre took place in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of people injured and dead."Israeli war criminals are encouraged to carry out more atrocities against the Palestinian people since they are neither prosecuted or held accountable for their crimes and massacres against our people," according to a Palestinian presidency statement on Tuesday.The Palestinian presidency held the international community, with all its institutions and organizations, accountable for these massacres in light of this silence and impotence.The Palestinian presidency emphasized that all of these crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people will not cause them to kneel, surrender, or raise the white flag, but will instead strengthen their adherence to their legitimate rights and determination to defeat the occupation, establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, and return refugees.The presidency urged the Palestinian people to "band together, close ranks, and reject discord in order to address the critical problems afflicting our cause and nation," calling upon the world's free people to "raise their voices in order to put an end to the massacres perpetrated against our people in plain sight of the entire world."The presidency urged that international protection be offered to the Palestinian people immediately.The presidency "hailed our people everywhere who are fighting the Israeli machine of tyranny and massacre with their bare chests, particularly in the Gaza Strip, who refused displacement and held firm, demonstrating the failure of the plot to liquidate the Palestinian cause."