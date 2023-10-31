Kuwait: Israeli War On Gaza Broke International Laws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Tuesday that the Israeli war on Gaza broke international laws and called for a ceasefire in order to permit the entry of humanitarian relief.In a speech at the opening of the second session of the 17th Legislative term of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Kuwaiti Crown Prince reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause, calling for a ceasefire and the passage of relief and humanitarian aid.He emphasized that the State of Kuwait supports all efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian cause in a just and comprehensive manner consistent with international legitimacy.He underlined Kuwait's condemnation of the barbaric Israeli onslaught, including its bombing, siege, brutal violations, devastation, and attempts at forced displacement, all of which violated humanitarian standards and norms as well as international laws and conventions.