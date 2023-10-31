Two Israeli Soldiers Killed In Clashes In Northern Besieged Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, October 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced Tuesday that two of Israeli soldiers were killed during a ground invasion on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip.Israeli Army Radio reported that two soldiers from were killed Tuesday morning in northern Gaza, and two others were "critically" injured.

