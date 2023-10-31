Egypt: We Will Not Allow Regional Issues To Be Resolved At Our Expense

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 31 (Petra) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Tuesday, "We will not allow regional issues to be resolved at our expense," rejecting the idea of displacing Palestinian Gazas to the Egypt's Sinai amid the Israeli war on Gaza.Madbouly told journalists and community representatives on the sidelines of a visit to Al-Arish in Sinai, "We are ready as Egyptians to defend every grain of sand in North Sinai, and this is a clear message that I begin with today in my conversation with you. We will not allow anyone to approach it."