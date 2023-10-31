Social Work Association President Lectures At University Of Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 31 (Petra) -- The President of the Jordanian Association of Social Work (JASW), Ashraf Bkour, Monday addressed University of Jordan (UJ) students about JASW's activities and training programmes, according to the UJ.During a symposium organised by the UJ Department of Social Work on JASW, Bkour told students and academics that the association is the "first professional station for graduates who wish to develop professionally and obtain the necessary training to raise their status in the labour market.Bakour noted that JASW provides free specialised training programmes through a network of "effective" international partnerships, adding that the association is working on a national plan to regulate the social work profession and ensure that service users enjoy professional services.