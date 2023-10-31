Government Communication Ministry Initiates Media Literacy Seminars

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication, Zaid Nawaisa, on behalf of the Minister, launched a series of "Media and Information Literacy" seminars on Tuesday.Designed for government employees, the initiative underscores the Ministry's drive to fortify media literacy as a weapon against false information and hate narratives.During the event, Nawaisa spoke about the Ministry's proactive role in shaping media education across various platforms in collaboration with multiple governmental entities.He highlighted the critical influence educators have, which is why the inaugural seminar was dedicated to them.Outlining the goals of the 2020-2023 National Initiative for Media and Information Literacy, Nawaisa emphasized the push to embed media literacy within the Jordanian education system.The strategy includes integrating media skills into school curriculums, fostering media-related student activities, and even launching dedicated student clubs.The seminar, led by media legislation expert, Sakher Khasawneh, revolved around the importance of accessing verified information, combating fake news, and maintaining transparency in sharing details.This initiative is the first in a series by the Ministry of Government Communication, aimed at equipping staff across governmental departments, media professionals, and university media students with crucial media literacy skills.