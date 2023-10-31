Gasoline, Diesel Prices Reduced For November

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 31 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee said Tuesday it reduced prices of both grades of gasoline and diesel for the month of November.The panel said that in its monthly review of global prices of crude and fuel during the month of October, it decided to reduce the selling price of 90-octane gasoline to JD0.950 per liter, instead of JD0.975, 95-octane gasoline to JD1.165, instead of JD1.220, and diesel JD0.795 instead of JD0.825 per liter.It fixed the price of kerosene at JD0.620 per liter and a cooking gas cylinder at JD7.0.