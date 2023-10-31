JCDC Examines Project Outcomes To Enhance National Labs' Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -During a meeting Tuesday, Jordanian National Center for Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) discussed a project report, which reviewed Jordan's policies, strategies, legislation, guidelines, and standards procedures related to lab operations designed for pandemics and communicable diseases.Speaking at the meeting, JCDC Head, Adel Balbisi, said the center hopes this project's outcomes are reflected "positively" in introducing "systematic" action mechanisms to develop Jordan lab sector's activities, which would enhance the Kingdom's public health practices.The project, which was implemented in cooperation with the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC), aims to reach a unified work plan based on the report's outcomes, he pointed out.Balbisi also called for presenting suggestions and recommendations that would serve JCDC and its work team.For his part, Director of the Epidemiology Department at Ministry of Health, Ayman Maqableh, said the project aims to raise quality of Jordan's lab services and enhance joint coordination among all different institutions and sectors, which would contribute to curbing infectious diseases, preventing their spread, and protecting society from pandemics.He pointed out that the project's goals align with the ministry's strategy to maintain community safety and provide the "best" health services, in accordance with approved international standards.Meanwhile, Director of JCDC Lab Directorate, Dr. Mohammad Maaitah, said the work team implemented a scientific mechanism over the past months to achieve the project's goals, primarily aimed to comprehensively review all related legislation, policies, and protocols to lab work.