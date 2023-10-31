Israeli Airstrikes Kill, Injure Scores Of Palestinian Civilians In Gaza

Gaza, October 31 (Petra) -- Israeli airstrikes Tuesday killed and injured scores in targeting of several homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.The Health Ministry in besieged Gaza reported that Israeli warplanes killed and injured tens of civilians in a "new massacre" in the Jabalia refugee camp.Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, leading to its destruction.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.