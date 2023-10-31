Jordan's Trade Sector Lauds Jordan's Exit From Grey List-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - Representative of the financial and banking sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Firas Sultan, lauded efforts made by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and various concerned authorities to remove Jordan from the list of countries under increased monitoring in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, known as the "FATF grey list."In a statement on Tuesday, Sultan, who also holds the position of JCC Second Vice President, said this announcement comes as recognition of the Kingdom's success in strengthening the national system to combat money laundering and aligning it with international standards.He noted this achievement would contribute to supporting the Kingdom's position in international reports and improving its ranking to "advanced" levels.The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced removal of Jordan from the "grey list" during its general meeting last week in the French capital, Paris.Sultan noted CBJ's "prudent" policies had a "positive" impact on the financial and banking sector's activities, especially in terms of enhancing stability of the exchange rate and the Kingdom's foreign currency reserve, which amounted to JD17.4 billion.Additionally, he pointed to "true and effective" partnership between the JCC and the CBJ through continuous contact to resolve any obstacles that may face the Kingdom's financial and banking sector.With a total of 320 companies operating countrywide, Sultan said Jordan's financial and banking sector constitutes more than 50% of the national economy, in terms of capital and work volume, and is considered a "fundamental" driver for economic growth and provision of financing for various economic activities.