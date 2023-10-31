Sex Abuse Lawsuit Filed Against Livermore School District

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates filed a lawsuit against the Livermore School District and the Livermore Area Park District alleging a yard duty supervisor at the school sexually abused a then second-grader in 2003.

In 2003, Jane Doe E.S. was a second-grade student at Arroyo Mocho Elementary School in Livermore, CA. According to the complaint filed in Alameda Superior Court, she was repeatedly sexually abused by Jason Quero who was a yard duty supervisor at the school and an ESS Specialist at the Kid Zone extended care program located at the same school.

Quero was convicted in 2015 of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 years of Age and Sex Penetration with a Foreign Object of a Victim Under 16 years of Age for the abuse of a different female minor. He was incarcerated in state prison from 2015-2019.

Mary Alexander & Associates filed a civil suit on behalf of Jane Doe E.S. It's the third civil action brought by Mary Alexander and her firm for damages to young girls abused by Quero. The other two are Jane Doe v. Tri-Valley Learning Corporation, Alameda County Superior Court Case No. RG15789012, filed in 2015 and Jane Doe 2 v. Tri-Valley Learning Corporation, Alameda County Superior Court Case No. RG16817278, filed in 2016.

"When she was just a little girl, Jason Quero did horrible things to my client," said Ms. Alexander. "He did this to other girls who are now adults still struggling with the trauma that occurred under the nose of a school district that was supposed to protect each and every one of them."

The case is Jane Doe E.S. v. Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, Alameda Superior Court, Case No. 23CV049198. To read the complaint, click here .

