WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP CERTIFIED AS A“GREAT PLACE TO WORK®”

- Chuck McDowell, WFG CEOFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wesley Financial Group , LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, has received certification from Great Places to Work®, which is recognized as the global authority on workplace culture.Great Places to Work CertificationTM is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. At WFG, 88% of employees reported it is a great place to work as compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.“Having a great culture has always been a priority at Wesley,” said CEO and founder Chuck McDowell .“The fact that we've received this certification after our back-to-the-office post-COVID transition is a reflection on the great leadership we have in place. We work really hard to create a great atmosphere in both of our offices and this designation is proof that it's working.”WFG is based in Franklin, Tenn. with a satellite office in Las Vegas. Employing over 270 employees, WFG has helped 35,000 families rid themselves of millions of dollars in crippling timeshare debt since its founding in 2011. In addition to Great Places to Work, the company has often been recognized for its workplace culture in recent years, including recognitions from the Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM, Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM and Nashville Business Journal's Best Places to Work.Visit for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

