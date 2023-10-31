Milk Protein Concentrates Market Size To Grow By USD 1.02 Billion Between 2023 To 2028- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milk Protein Concentrates Market

5.44% during the forecast period, according to

Technavio's market analysis. The growing infant formula market is notably driving the milk protein concentrates market. However,

factors such as growing preference for plant-based protein products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Dairy products, Nutritional products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024-2028

Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The dairy products segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

Milk protein concentrates find application in various dairy products, including cheese items, cultured dairy products, dairy-based beverages, and ice creams. Typically, lower milk protein concentrations are employed as ingredients in cheese production, while higher concentrations are utilized in the manufacturing of beverages. These concentrates serve as ingredients in products that depend on non-fat dry milk or skim milk powder but necessitate higher protein content. Additionally, traditional usage involves casein and caseinate in such products.

Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis



Technavio projects that North America will make a significant 33% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In 2023, the United States emerged as the largest market for milk protein concentrates in North America. The increase in health consciousness among consumers and the growing participation in fitness activities have resulted in the increased demand for sports and nutrition supplements. This, in turn, directly impacts the demand for milk protein concentrate products in the region.

Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights

The milk protein concentrates market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



