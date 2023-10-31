Quala And Boasso Global Unveil New Brand: Depot Connect International (DCI)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quala

and

Boasso

Global

announced

they

have

rebranded as Depot

Connect

International

(DCI), marking an important milestone in the merger that was announced earlier this year between the two companies. The new brand underscores

DCI's commitment to fostering connectivity, sustainability, and customer excellence within the global transportation and logistics industry. The new name also extends to Polar Service Centers (PSC), which was acquired by Quala in 2022.

DCI CEO Scott Harrison with Antony Leighton, President, European Operations and Tony Morsovillo, CRO

DCI is committed to fostering connectivity, sustainability, and customer excellence within the global transportation and logistics industry

At the heart of Depot Connect International is the word "connect," encapsulating the company's visionary pursuit of expanding its global network and providing premium solutions for the liquid bulk logistics industry. By connecting resources, people, and destinations,

DCI strives to facilitate the fluid and secure transfer of vital

products

worldwide.

DCI's

commitment

is

deeply

rooted in

four

fundamental

pillars:

safety, people,

operations

innovation,

and growth.

The

rebrand underscores

DCI's unwavering

commitment

to

providing unrivaled

customer

service, championing its workforce, ensuring safety is at the core of all operations, and driving success.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which further unites Quala

and

Boasso Global as one company with a shared mission and integrated culture. The

DCI brand encapsulates our unwavering commitment to our

clients by delivering top-tier services that cater to the ever-evolving requirements of our industry," said Scott Harrison, CEO of Depot Connect International.

As part of the new branding, DCI unveiled its new logo, which symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity. The logo embodies the future-focused spirit of the company and its dedication to world-class services.

The complete transformation of DCI's brand image will unfold gradually across all their locations, channels, and communications. This includes the launch of a new interactive website designed to serve as a hub of information, connectivity, and engagement for partners, clients, and industry stakeholders. During this transition,

DCI ensures that customer service remains a top priority, with no disruption to day-to-day operations.

For more information on Depot Connect International (DCI)

please visit



About Depot Connect International (DCI):

Depot

Connect

International

(DCI) is a leading force in the Tank Container/Transportation industry, providing a one-stop solution for essential services to meet the evolving needs of their customers worldwide. With a

dedication to innovation and

customer

satisfaction, DCI is committed to delivering excellence together, unifying our

entities: Quala,

Boasso

Global,

PSC,

Best

Transportation

Services

Inc.,

Büteführ, Frans

De

Wit

B.V.,

Greensville Transport,

ISO

Tank,

Kobler, Linden,

Midwest

Systems, Boasso

Clean

(dba

MT

Clean), Mainport

Tankcleaning

and Tankcontainer

Services

B.V., P.M.

Rees

& Sons, and

TPZ, into one cohesive

organization, DCI.

