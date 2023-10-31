(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Art Miami Invitation with RETNA

Blue Hat by Alex Katz

David Salle Don't Tell Her, 2023, (/40) Silkscreened in colors on Saunders Waterford High White HP 425 gsm 54.50 x 74 in

Cey Adams, Miss Bugs, Andrew Cotton, Gabriel Delgado, Rex Hausmann, David Hayes, Alex Katz, Santiago Medina, Neal Rasko, RETNA, David Salle, Tom Wesselmann

- Lisa BurgessMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Lisa BurgessPhone: (c) 954.907.5472Mail:Burgess Modern + Contemporary Presents Cultural Kaleidoscope at Art Miami .Art enthusiasts and collectors alike are invited to experience a visual feast at Burgess Modern + Contemporary's stand AM204 at Art Miami from December 5 - 10, 2023.An exceptional selection of artwork from internationally renowned artists Cey Adams, Miss Bugs, Andrew Cotton, Gabriel Delgado, Rex Hausmann, David Hayes, Alex Katz , Santiago Medina, Neal Wesley Rasko, RETNA, David Salle and Tom Wesselmann will be on display.Alex Katz, celebrated for his bold and distinctive style, presents a new collection of prints and sculpture that encapsulates his mastery of color, form, and portraiture. His work offers viewers an insightful exploration of the human condition through a unique lens. Katz's newest stainless-steel sculpture, Ada with Sunglasses measuring a towering 74 inches high in an edition of only 4 plus 2 AP will make its world debut at Burgess Modern + Contemporary's stand.RETNA, a luminary in the world of street art, brings his distinctive calligraphic style along with his new abstracted works to the exhibition. His work transcends traditional boundaries, intertwining various cultural influences, and delivering an enigmatic narrative. Slang Them Colors is an introspective narrative the artist created as a letter to his father, exploring themes of identity and self-expression.Miss Bugs, a dynamic artistic duo from Bristol, England, introduces three brand new, innovative, and thought-provoking mixed-media creations. Their artwork juxtaposes popular culture and classical art, creating a visually stunning commentary on modern society. Showcasing a blend of collage, street art, and graphic design, Miss Bugs' work is a testament to their unique artistic vision.Cey Adams, a pioneering figure in the realm of urban art and graphic design, will join Burgess Modern + Contemporary for the first time at Art Miami. Adams combines graffiti, typography, and pop culture to engage viewers with the rich history of urban art and its cultural significance. His work is a testament to the deep connection with hip-hop culture and his role in shaping its visual identity. Burgess Modern + Contemporary will exhibit one of Adam's signature flags that emphasizes the contributions African Americans have made to our country.Gabriel Delgado is premiering a new body of work inspired by the artist's living donor gift of his kidney to his beloved wife and muse. The new works will raise funds for transplant patients when they debut at Art Miami. Delgado's Works, based on conceptually solvable Order of Operations mathematical equations bring to light the elegance of numerical and text-driven logic via an expressive scientific chalkboard aesthetic.Burgess Modern + Contemporary is proud to host this extraordinary kaleidoscope of artists, each offering a distinct and captivating perspective within the world of contemporary art. Whether you are a seasoned collector or an enthusiastic art lover, Stand #AM204 promises an unforgettable experience that celebrates the diversity and creativity of these influential artists.Fairgoers can view Burgess Modern + Contemporary's exhibition at Booth #AM425 at Art Miami from December 5 - 10, 2023. Contact Lisa Burgess for more information, video clips and high-resolution images.For more information about Art Miami and the featured artists, please visit or call 954.907.5472. General inquiries and requests for high-resolution images can be directed to .822 East Las Olas Boulevard ˑ Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301 ˑ 954.907.5472 ˑ BurgessContemporary

