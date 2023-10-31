E-Prescription Systems Market Anticipated To Grow At 18% CAGR Through 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global e-Prescription systems market is valued at $2.96 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $15.49 billion by 2033, growing at an 18% CAGR over the next ten years.

The E-Prescription Systems market is undergoing a transformative revolution, reshaping the way healthcare providers manage patient prescriptions. E-prescription, short for electronic prescription, is a digital system that enables healthcare professionals to electronically generate and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

E-Prescription Systems Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the E-Prescription Systems market are underpinned by several pivotal factors. Firstly, the ever-evolving healthcare landscape and the escalating demand for efficient and precise prescription processes have ignited the adoption of e-prescription systems. Secondly, the global thrust toward healthcare digitization, driven by the advantages of electronic health records (EHRs), has cultivated a fertile ground for the flourishing of e-prescription systems.

E-Prescription Systems Market Opportunities

The E-Prescription Systems market unfolds a myriad of opportunities for diverse stakeholders. Healthcare providers stand to gain improved patient safety, streamlined workflows, and reduced administrative burdens by embracing e-prescription systems. Patients reap the benefits of heightened convenience, accelerated prescription refills, and minimized medication errors. Pharmacies, on the other hand, experience smoother prescription processing, diminished paperwork, and enriched collaboration with healthcare providers. Furthermore, the burgeoning demand for telemedicine and remote healthcare services magnifies the prospects for e-prescription systems.

E-Prescription Systems Market Demand

The swift adoption of integrated e-prescribing systems within electronic health record (EHR) settings fuels substantial demand in the e-prescribing market. These integrated systems confer advantages like access to clinical notes, laboratory data, and clinical decision support, a feature lacking in standalone systems. They enhance accessibility to patient medical records and pharmacy data, curtailing prescription errors and bolstering system acceptance, thus buttressing market expansion. Governments worldwide are also taking proactive steps to implement integrated electronic health records, as exemplified by the Cures Act in the United States, designed to address integrated EHR usage challenges. Additionally, initiatives to curtail adverse drug events (ADEs) and medical errors propel e-prescribing software adoption, enhancing patient safety through comprehensive patient information provision, encompassing medical histories and drug details.

The U.S. e-prescription systems market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a confluence of key factors. These factors encompass the healthcare industry's escalating digitalization, favorable governmental policies, and a flexible regulatory environment conducive to market amplification. Moreover, substantial public and private investments aimed at stimulating integrated electronic health record (EHR) adoption will further invigorate the national market. An illustrative instance is the Cooperative Agreement Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) initiated by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) in June 2019. This program is geared towards advancing the technical standards indispensable for achieving interoperability among healthcare IT systems and was endowed with up to US$ 500,000 in its inaugural year. Collectively, these elements underpin the sanguine growth prospects for e-prescription sales in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the e-prescribing systems market is marked by prominent players such as



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX )

Athenahealth

Change Healthcare Inc.

DrFirst

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare (NASDAQ: GEHC )

Greenway Health LLC

Henry Schein MEDITECH

in particular, stands out as a leading company in this market, specializing in interoperable technologies tailored to the needs of healthcare organizations. The company boasts numerous secure contracts with hospitals of various sizes, including renowned institutions like Johns Hopkins Health System, Vanderbilt Health System, Duke University Health System, UNC Health Care, and University of Utah Health Care. In August 2021, the Indian startup Meddo expanded its digital outpatient care platform by acquiring Doxper, further increasing its patient base. Additionally, a partnership announced in September 2020 between MediRecords and eRX Script Exchange aims to deliver electronic prescriptions to patients, showcasing the dynamic nature of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Epic Systems Corporation stands as a prominent player in the e-Prescribing systems market, specializing in interoperable technologies tailored to the needs of healthcare organizations. Distinguished by its multitude of secured contracts, Epic Systems has established a strong foothold, catering to a wide spectrum of healthcare facilities, from small institutions to major hospitals. Among its esteemed clients are renowned hospital conglomerates such as Johns Hopkins Health System, Vanderbilt Health System, Duke University Health System, UNC Health Care, and University of Utah Health Care.

In August 2021, Meddo, an Indian start-up operating a digital outpatient care platform, completed a cash and stock acquisition of Doxper, another start-up. This strategic move is expected to bolster Meddo's monthly patient base by a substantial 300,000 to 400,000 individuals. Over the next 12 to 15 months, the acquisition also plans to revamp an additional 1,000 clinics situated in India's premier locations.

In September 2020, a partnership announcement between MediRecords and eRX Script Exchange marked an initiative to provide electronic prescriptions to patients, further enhancing the e-Prescribing landscape.

Key Segments of e-Prescription Systems Industry Research



By Component:



Hardware



Software

Services

Type of System:



Standalone e-Prescribing Systems

Integrated e-Prescribing Systems

By Delivery Mode:



Cloud-based



Web-based

On-premise

By End User:



Hospitals



Office-based Physicians

Pharmacies, Clinics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The E-Prescription Systems market's value chain is a dynamic ecosystem driven by technological innovation and collaboration among healthcare stakeholders. As the healthcare industry continues its digital transformation, the role of e-prescription systems in improving patient care and optimizing prescription management will only become more pronounced.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: