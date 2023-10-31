Cricket World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi Becomes Fastest Cricketer To Reach 100 ODI Wickets

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 1:40 PM
Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Afridi became the fastest cricketer to reach 100 ODI wickets, during the World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
The 23-year-old achieved this world record in 51 matches. The previous record-holder was Mitchell Starc, who reached the milestone in 52 matches.
