'We Are Defaming Our Players': Shahid Afridi Fumes Over Babar Azam's Chat Leak

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's leadership has been under the scanner after his side suffered four back-to-back defeats at the World Cup.

Babar landed in hot water after a purported WhatsApp chat between him and a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official surfaced on social media .

The chat appeared in public domain shortly after ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif claimed that Babar was attempting to call PCB chief Zaka Ashraf for last two days but he did not answer the calls. Now, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called the leak a“shameful move”.

Afridi said that an incident like this will only defame Pakistan and its cricketers.“It is a shameful move. We are defaming our nation ourselves. We are defaming our players ourselves. How can you leak someone's private messages, that too of captain Babar Azam? Earlier, it was being said that the chairman was called a few times," Afridi was heard saying on Pakistani news channel SAMAA TV.

"I saw Rashid Latif saying that there is a tiff between Babar Azam and Zaka Ashraf. Babar was calling him but he wasn't answering. I think to counter those reports, this was done but it is uncalled for. The manner in which this was leaked in the media. I think Shoaib Jatt (a reporter on Pakistan TV channel ARY news) brought it up. Why did he do so? Did the chairman ask him to do so? Even if the chairman has done this, I am sorry to say but this is a pathetic act," Afridi added.

Earlier, a media outlet had claimed that Babar was allegedly talking to PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer in the WhatsApp chat. In the chat, which was shared on Pakistani TV channel ARY News, the PCB official's message read,“Babar, there's also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman and he's not answering. Have you called him recently?"

The receiver, whose name was saved as 'Babar Azam New,' responded by saying, "(Hello brother, I did not call sir)".

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf rubbished Latif's claims that he had been ignoring Babar's calls.“He [Babar] has never called me. A skipper cannot contact the PCB chairman as he can only contact the director international or COO of the PCB,” Ashraf said.

With four points after six games, Pakistan are currently languishing at the seventh spot in the World Cup 2023 standings. Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals suffered a big blow after they conceded four consecutive defeats. Pakistan face Bangladesh today at the World Cup in a must-win match.

