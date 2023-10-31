UAE President Receives Azerbaijan Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Foreign Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, along with his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, expressing his wishes for the continued progress, prosperity and stability of their country.

His Highness and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister reviewed bilateral relations between the two nations and explored opportunities to expand them further, especially in the economic, investment, and development sectors. The two sides stated a shared interest in enhancing collaboration in strategic areas that support the ambitions of both countries and their people.

The talks also touched upon a number of issues of mutual interest.