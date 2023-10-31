Global AI Governance Initiative: A Chinese Proposal To Shape The Future

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BEIJING, 31st October, 2023 (WAM) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming societies and economies around the world. With great opportunities come great risks. How can humanity reap the benefits of AI while mitigating potential harms? China has put forward its vision for global AI governance, reported Global Times.

In a keynote speech at the 2023 Belt and Road Forum, President Xi Jinping announced China's Global AI Governance Initiative. This proposal aims to promote the sound, orderly, and secure development of AI worldwide.

The initiative rests on a foundation of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. It stresses equal emphasis on development and security for all countries. Building consensus through dialogue and cooperation is key. The goal is for AI to benefit humanity and contribute to a shared future.

People must be at the centre of AI governance. Technologies should be developed to serve human civilisation. The initiative upholds national sovereignty and mutual respect between countries. It opposes ideological divides or monopolies that could manipulate public opinion and infringe on sovereignty.

Open, fair and efficient governing mechanisms are proposed. Developing countries should have greater representation in AI governance. The United Nations could potentially establish an international AI governance institution. Specific principles are suggested around data, algorithms, ethics and more.

AI brings both promise and peril. It requires responsible governance to create a better future. China has contributed its vision and wisdom. Through extensive consultation and joint efforts, shared benefits can be achieved. Together, we can shape AI that empowers humanity.