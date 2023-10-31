Marty Dolan Launches Campaign In NY's 16 Congressional District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTCHESTER, NY, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marty Dolan , a distinguished businessman and accomplished investment banker, officially declared his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives on October 1, challenging incumbent Jamaal Bowman for the congressional seat representing New York's 16th district. His campaign received formal approval last week.With an extensive background in finance and specialized expertise in risk management, Dolan brings a wealth of economic acumen to the race.Dolan's campaign is grounded in a steadfast belief that the middle and lower classes are shouldering an inequitable tax burden, disproportionately favoring the ultra-wealthy. He's advocating for comprehensive tax reform to foster fairness and equity within the economic system.Furthermore, Dolan is deeply committed to bolstering healthcare accessibility, particularly in underserved areas, recognizing the critical importance of quality healthcare for all community members. He proposes strategic initiatives aimed at narrowing the gaps in healthcare resources, with a targeted focus on low-income communities.In assessing the current political landscape, Dolan identifies a pervasive deadlock over contentious issues like gun reform, abortion, and public safety. He attributes this impasse to a dearth of effective leadership and underscores the urgent need for pragmatic, results-driven governance that transcends partisan divides. This is something that he's well accomplished in and looks forward to bringing these skills to the government.Dolan states, "The constituents of New York's 16th district deserve representation that prioritizes their needs and values. I am committed to restoring faith in government institutions by ushering in a new era of transparency, accountability, and unwavering dedication to public service. Together, we can build a stronger, more connected community."#########Marty Dolan is running for Congress in NY's 16th congressional district. With a focus on economic prosperity, healthcare accessibility, and tax reform, Dolan stands in support of his community. Marty is a former business executive with a history of success in investment banking and international relations. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the race, along with ideas and strategies on how to create a bright future for the communities he serves. For more information, please visit or email .

