Countdown To World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2023 Begins

DUBAI, Oct 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The countdown has begun as the World Blockchain Summit returns, scheduled for November 1st-2nd, 2023, at the Address Dubai Marina, hosted by Trescon. This highly anticipated summit is set to become a major focal point for global web3 and blockchain innovators to take note of the region's efforts towards a web3-driven future.







With strategic partners, like Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC, the largest cluster of Artificial Intelligence and Web3 companies in MENA, the summit offers a platform for top-tier web3 investors, enterprises, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore collaboration and investment opportunities while discussing the emerging trends and innovations shaping the industry.

Dubai's established digital landscape, flourishing investment ecosystem, and innovative workforce create the perfect foundation for innovators and founders as we move beyond the challenges of the 2022 crypto winter. The UAE is playing a pivotal role by implementing initiatives such as the Central Bank Digital Currency Strategy, known as the Digital Dirham, establishing the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, advancing the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, and launching the Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC. Notably, the campus announced specialised commercial licences for AI and Web3 projects, further accelerating the adoption of blockchain solutions and the proliferation of digital assets within the economy.

The summit will unite over 2,000 web3 decision-makers and will also include the regional finale of the Startup World Cup, organized by the globally acclaimed US-based venture capital firm Pegasus Ventures. The winner of this competition will have the opportunity to present at the global finals held in San Francisco, with the chance to secure a funding prize of US$ 1 million.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of #WBSDubai, where forward-thinking ideas and transformative solutions will be shaping the future of the global web3 ecosystem. Engage with leading experts, visionary entrepreneurs, and industry pioneers who are shaping blockchain innovation. This summit will unveil the latest trends and advancements in the field, offering a platform for accessing funding opportunities, expert guidance, and invaluable networking.

Amongst the notable names attending the event:



Charles Hoskinson, CEO & Founder, Input Output Global | Cardano

Frederik Gregaard, CEO, Cardano Foundation

Shogo Ishida, Co-CEO, Middle East & Africa, EMURGO Julian Banks, CEO, Univox

The Summit features engaging keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations from some of the leading voices from the blockchain and web3 space. The agenda will cover key topics, including:



Value creation in the metaverse

NFT market overview: Trends & opportunities

Bridging DeFi and CeFi

DAOs: A business-building opportunity Regulation of crypto assets and more

Speaking about metaverse and web3 gaming being more than technological shifts but major societal evolutions, Zara Zamani, Chief Solutions Officer, ChoramaWay, Co-Founder of MultiMetaverse and Neoki, said,“As we chart this new territory, let's ensure our compass is set on innovation, inclusivity, and responsible governance.”

Sharing their excitement about the Summit, Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon said,“Dubai's emergence as a global tech hub is a testament to its forward-thinking approach. At Trescon, we're at the forefront of this transformation. The World Blockchain Summit is the perfect platform where thought leaders converge, investments flourish, and groundbreaking blockchain projects take flight, defining the global digital economy.”

Registration for the World Blockchain Summit Dubai is still open. Seize the chance to book your slots today and prepare to be a part of another thrilling blockchain and crypto event of the year. Don't let this opportunity slip away!!

The Dubai edition of the World Blockchain Summit is presented by:



Lead Sponsor: - Unicoin

After Party Sponsor: - Legacy Network

Platinum Sponsor: - Zeebu

Silver Sponsors: - Qlindo , Core , Sui Galileo Protocol

Bronze Sponsors: Innes Global , Sastanaqqam , Yardhub , Mimo

Pitch Partners: Cryptounity , Umma Life Association Partner: Arabs in Blockchain

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.

WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

About Trescon



Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

