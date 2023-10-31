King Arrives In Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, October 31 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.According to a royal court statement, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, senior UAE officials, Jordan's Ambassador in Abu Dhabi Nassar Habashneh, and embassy senior staff were present to welcome His Majesty and the Crown Prince.The King and Sheikh Mohamed are scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Gaza and means to bolster bilateral ties.

