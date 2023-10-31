Israeli Airstrikes Kill, Injure 400 In 'Massacre' Against Civilians In Besieged Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 31 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Tuesday killed and injured at least 400 Palestinian civilians in a crowded refugee camp in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.The Health Ministry Spokesperson, Ashraf Qudra, reported, "The number of victims in the Jabalia refugee camp massacre may be the largest and may be close to the number of victims in the Baptist Hospital massacre."Qudra explained that burns from the weapons used in the strikes would cause more deaths, noting that hospitals suffer from the lack of medical supplies since the Israeli forces prevented their entry.The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior in Gaza, Iyad Bazm, said the Jabalia camp was subjected to an Israeli bombardment with six bombs, each weighing a ton of explosives.Bazm added that Israeli bombardment destroyed an entire neighbourhood in the middle of the camp, noting that most of the victims were children and women.