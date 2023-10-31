Jordan Condemns Israeli Targeting Of Jabalia Refugee Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 31 (Petra) -- Jordan Tuesday condemned the Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza, holding Israel responsible for the "dangerous development.'The Foreign Ministry condemned the ongoing escalation in the occupied West Bank and the Israeli illegal settlers' attacks against Palestinian civilians.The Ministry's spokesman, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, said the Kingdom "strongly rejects and condemns the bombing that contradicts all human and moral values and the rules of international humanitarian law, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention."Qudah urged the international community to assume its responsibility, deter Israel from committing crimes against civilians and stop the "senseless" Israeli war on Gaza, stressing the necessity of adhering to the UN General Assembly resolution on protecting civilians, respecting international law and providing international protection for Palestinians.He added that the ongoing "absurd" Israeli war, the ground invasion and the siege of Gaza "is a collective punishment" of more than two million Palestinians in Gaza.He added that the Israeli "irresponsible measures that contradict all human and moral values and the rules of international law and international humanitarian law will not achieve security for the Israelis."