Lower House Chief: Jordanians Rally Behind Leadership In Support Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 31 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said Tuesday Jordanians stand and identify with His Majesty King Abdullah's stand in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who face Israel's onslaught and attempts to displace them through bombing and starvation.Safadi told a symposium at the University of Jordan, entitled "The Home Front and the Aggression on Gaza in the Eyes of Jordanians," that Jordanians stand united behind their leadership in support of the Palestinian brethren, rejecting conspiracies to displace them, rallying behind His Majesty to stop the aggression on Gaza and defending the just Palestinian cause towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on their national soil.Safadi said he is proud of Jordanians' expressions of support for Gazans against the brutal war Israeli occupation forces have been waging for the 25th day in a row, targeting civilians, innocent people, hospitals, ambulance and relief crews."We stand speechless to see images of killing and destruction in Gaza, and the heroism and epic steadfastness of Palestinians," University of Jordan President Nazir Obeidat said."The hatred and arrogance against the children and women of Gaza are killing us, where all humane slogans and principles on the right of people to life are absent, and the international double standards pains us," he said.Obeidat said His Majesty rejected all forms of cleansing, starvation and destruction.