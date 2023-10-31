EUR/USD Forecast: Sees Negativity Overall

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In Monday's trading session, the EUR/USD exhibited a back-and-forth pattern, leaving traders with numerous questions centered around the critical 1.06 level.

This particular market has been forming a bearish flag over an extended period, indicating a sustained downtrend. Consequently, it continues to trace the uptrend line that forms the lower boundary of this bearish flag, showcasing a struggle to retain a semblance of support.

While a short-term rally is not out of the question, it is important to recognize the potential hurdles that lie ahead. A close examination of technical analysis reveals the presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average hovering near the 1.0650 level, its downward trajectory potentially acting as a short-term resistance. Additionally, the 1.07 level has proven to be a significant barrier, suggesting that sellers may reemerge to bolster the US dollar in that vicinity.

Should the market breach the lower boundary of the flag, it could ignite a descent toward the 1.05 level underneath. A break below 1.05 would likely pave the way for further declines. In such a scenario, a measured move to around the 1.01 level becomes a possibility. The market's trajectory appears inclined towards a continued downturn, driven by various factors favoring the strengthening of the US dollar.

One prominent factor contributing to the US dollar's potential ascent is geopolitical concerns emanating from the Middle East. These concerns alone could drive investors towards the US dollar as a safe haven. Furthermore, the allure of higher interest rates in the US makes it an attractive currency for investors seeking better returns Rally Should Be Viewed as an Opportunity

Given the prevailing conditions, entering a buying position in this market seems unwise until a substantial breakthrough above the 1.07 level occurs. It is worth noting that this level also coincides with the presence of the 200-Day EMA, reinforcing its significance as a resistance point. Given the ongoing struggle, any rally at this juncture should be viewed as an opportunity to consider selling, potentially allowing traders to acquire US dollars at a more advantageous rate in the foreseeable future.

In the end, the euro's recent trading session has left market participants with uncertainties surrounding the 1.06 level. Despite occasional short-term rallies, the market continues to bear the weight of a bearish flag formation, facing resistance at 1.07 and the 50-Day EMA. Downward momentum persists, driven by factors favoring the US dollar's strength, making it prudent to approach any rallies with a cautious selling perspective.

